December 3 2021 8:44pm
01:53

Manitoba ranchers raise $40K in 15 minutes for girl’s CancerCare fundraiser

A young Manitoba girl was able to raise tens of thousands of dollars for CancerCare Friday afternoon, and all it took were some generous ranchers and a local auction house.

