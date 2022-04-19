Don’t fall prey to door-knocking scam artist, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan issued a scam alert on Tuesday afternoon, saying a suspicious person is going door to door in Kelowna, trying to collect cash donations.

Kelowna RCMP say they were first alerted last Monday afternoon, following a report of a suspect knocking on doors along the 600 block of Denali Drive.

Police say the man was trying to collect money on behalf of a cancer foundation.

“The suspect was described as being pushy and was only accepting cash donations,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“Before handing over your hard-earned cash, take the time to do your homework and look into whether or not the person and organization they claim to be representing is legitimate.”

Police said the suspect identified himself as Elia. He was described as being a 25-year-old man with an eastern European accent, and was seen wearing a blue and yellow jacket and jeans.

“In this case, the resident did the right thing by not giving the suspect any money as they felt it was suspicious,” said police.

“They also took the next step and called a reputable cancer foundation who confirmed they do not do any in-person fundraising.”

Police say the public can report a suspicious person by calling 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more information about scams and how to protect yourself, visit the RCMP’s website or the Antifraud Centre’s website.