Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth celebrates 96th birthday, Mattel makes Barbie for Platinum Jubilee

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 21, 2022 10:08 am
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England. The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. Getty

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday at her Sandringham estate on Thursday as gun salutes rang out across London and Windsor and military bands played Happy Birthday.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who celebrates a historic Platinum Jubilee this year, was pictured with two white ponies in a photo released for the occasion.

U.K. government ministers joined members of the royal family in sending their best wishes to the Queen, who has stepped back from most public duties this year over concerns about her health.

Read more: Canadians more open to cutting ties with monarchy, but still support Queen: poll

She travelled from Windsor Castle, west of London, to spend her birthday at her estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit queen for 1st time since giving up royal roles' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit queen for 1st time since giving up royal roles

In celebration of the monarch’s birthday, toymaker Mattel launched a commemorative Barbie doll of the Queen.

The Mattel hthe Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll.
Mattel has debuted the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll. Mattel

Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

Mattel has debuted the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll. View image in full screen
Mattel has debuted the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll. Mattel

The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

Several of the Queen’s family members and politicians sent the monarch well wishes online.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is visiting India, wished the Queen a happy birthday and paid a “heartfelt tribute” to her “70 years of dedicated and faultless service to our country and the Commonwealth” in a video message.

Elizabeth became the Queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were running the Soviet Union, China and the United States, respectively, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto

© 2022 Reuters
