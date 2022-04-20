SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Nurse says Barnes could “maybe” play in Game 3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 11:33 am

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return.

Barnes was at Wednesday morning’s shootaround ahead of Game 3, and walked by reporters without a walking boot or a noticeable limp.

Asked if there was a chance Barnes could play Wednesday evening, coach Nick Nurse said “maybe.”

Barnes, a finalist for NBA rookie of the year, was still listed as doubtful.

His return would be a huge boost for a Raptors squad trailing 2-0 in their opening round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nurse also said that Gary Trent Jr., who has been battling a non-COVID-19 illness, and Thaddeus Young (hyperextended left thumb) would play Wednesday.

Barnes was on pace for a triple double, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, in Game 1 when Joel Embiid stepped on his ankle, sending him crashing to the floor in agony.

He sat out Game 2 in a walking boot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
