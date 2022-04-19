Menu

Traffic

3,000 Cobourg, Ont. customers lose hydro after truck hits wires

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: '3,000 in Cobourg lose hydro after truck hits wires' 3,000 in Cobourg lose hydro after truck hits wires
About 3,000 customers were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a truck hit hydro wires.

A crash in Cobourg, Ont., is being blamed for the loss of hydro for approximately 3,000 customers on Tuesday.

Lakefront Utilities says a hydro pole was damaged after a vac truck struck hydro wires on Ontario Street. The wires were stretched, causing a hydro pole to snap and block the roadway.

No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Lakefront Utilities reports 3,000 customers lost power.

Repairs continued for most of the afternoon. The utility reported at 4:20 p.m. that power had been restored to all residential customers. Some businesses were still without power at the time.

Full restoration is expected to be completed by 6 p.m.

Any customers still experiencing outages are asked to contact Lakefront Utilities at 905-372-2193.

The Cobourg Police Service says the driver of the truck was charged with failure to secure a load for a commercial vehicle.

