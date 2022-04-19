3,000 Cobourg, Ont. customers lose hydro after truck hits wires

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in Cobourg, Ont., is being blamed for the loss of hydro for approximately 3,000 customers on Tuesday.

Lakefront Utilities says a hydro pole was damaged after a vac truck struck hydro wires on Ontario Street. The wires were stretched, causing a hydro pole to snap and block the roadway.

No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Lakefront Utilities reports 3,000 customers lost power.

Repairs continued for most of the afternoon. The utility reported at 4:20 p.m. that power had been restored to all residential customers. Some businesses were still without power at the time.

Full restoration is expected to be completed by 6 p.m.

Power has been restored to all residential customers. Crews are currently installing a new pole on Ontario Street to fix the damage caused by a vehicle hitting a pole earlier today. If there are further outages, please call 905-372-2193. Thank you for your understanding.#cobourg — Lakefront Utilities (@LUSINews) April 19, 2022

Any customers still experiencing outages are asked to contact Lakefront Utilities at 905-372-2193.

The Cobourg Police Service says the driver of the truck was charged with failure to secure a load for a commercial vehicle.