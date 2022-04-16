Power restored to 188K homes after heavy snow, wind across Ontario: Hydro One

Send this page to someone via email

Power has been restored to homes across Ontario after heavy snow and high winds created power outages across the province.

According to a press release from Hydro One, crews restored power to 188,000 homes in Ontario. Northern parts of the province were battered by heavy snow, while high winds impacted power in other parts of Ontario.

Hydro One crews continue to work to restore power to 30,000 more homes in a number of areas, including Bancroft, Fenelon Falls, Perth and Norfolk.

The storms downed power lines and caused trees to fall on power cables.

“Our highly-skilled crews have made steady progress restoring power as back-to-back storms caused significant damage to local infrastructure across Ontario,” David Lebeter, Hydro One COO, said in a statement.

Repair crews are using helicopters and off-road equipment to restring power lines and replace poles.

