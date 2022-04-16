Menu

Consumer

Power restored to 188K homes after heavy snow, wind across Ontario: Hydro One

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 12:09 pm
Damage to local infrastructure north of Kingston along Highway 38 caused by Friday’s windstorm . View image in full screen
Damage to local infrastructure north of Kingston along Highway 38 caused by Friday’s windstorm . CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.

Power has been restored to homes across Ontario after heavy snow and high winds created power outages across the province.

According to a press release from Hydro One, crews restored power to 188,000 homes in Ontario. Northern parts of the province were battered by heavy snow, while high winds impacted power in other parts of Ontario.

Hydro One crews continue to work to restore power to 30,000 more homes in a number of areas, including Bancroft, Fenelon Falls, Perth and Norfolk.

Read more: Storm blows into Ontario, Quebec causing more than 215,000 Canadians to lose power

The storms downed power lines and caused trees to fall on power cables.

“Our highly-skilled crews have made steady progress restoring power as back-to-back storms caused significant damage to local infrastructure across Ontario,” David Lebeter, Hydro One COO, said in a statement.

Repair crews are using helicopters and off-road equipment to restring power lines and replace poles.

