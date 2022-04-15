Storm blows into Ontario, Quebec causing more than 215,000 Canadians to lose power

Send this page to someone via email

High winds flew through Quebec and Ontario Friday causing more than 215,000 Canadians to lose their power.

Hydro One, a service provider that transmits and distributes electricity across Ontario, told Global News over 94,000 customers across the provinces were affected by the storm.

Meanwhile Hydro-Québec, said 121,003 customers were experiencing power outages. In Montreal, 39,158 were without hydro.

“The strong winds should calm down at 9 p.m., allowing us to take note of the damage and plan the rest of the work,” Hydro-Quebec said on social media in French. “Our teams will continue their work during the night.”

Les vents violents devraient se calmer dès 21h, nous permettant de prendre connaissance des dégâts et de planifier la suite des travaux. Nos équipes poursuivront leur travail au cours de la nuit. Pour comprendre comment fonctionne le rétablissement:https://t.co/jiuz2eSfmo — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) April 16, 2022

The intense weather comes after a spring storm that dumped heavy snow into Manitoba.

Before the fierce weather moved out of the province, a total of 29 centimetres of snow fell on Winnipeg during the week, paralyzing roads, stranding small cars, closing schools, and keeping most residents inside.

Saskatchewan communities were also left with a snowy mess to clean up after the historic Prairie storm hit the southeastern region of the province.

Weather warnings were issued by the government of Canada in various regions across Ontario on Friday in areas including Niagara and Kingston.

One restaurant in Chippawa called Riverside Tavern posted on social media saying they would be unable to open due to ten hydro poles knocked down by wind — causing a power outage in the community.

In Ontario areas surrounding Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake, winter storm warnings were issued by Environment Canada forecasting up to 30 centimetres of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 hm/h.

According to Hydro One, crews have restored power to more than 18,000 customers in northwest Ontario. The utility noted heavy snow and high winds have caused damage to local infrastructure, including fallen trees on power lines.

“Crews continue to work tirelessly to restore power to the remaining customers in the region,” they said.