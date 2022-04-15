Menu

Spring storm that dumped heavy snow on Manitoba moves into Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2022 7:09 am
Click to play video: 'Spring blizzard pummels Prairies ahead of Easter weekend' Spring blizzard pummels Prairies ahead of Easter weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Spring blizzard pummels Prairies ahead of Easter weekend.

A fierce spring storm is taking aim at part of northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for areas near Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake with up to 30 centimetres of snow in the forecast and winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue throughout the morning before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.

Read more: April blizzard wreaks havoc on Manitoba air travellers, public transit users

The weather agency recommends postponing any non-essential traffic, warning heavy and blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero at times on highways.

Public Safety Canada is encouraging people to have an emergency kit ready with drinking water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve this evening.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
