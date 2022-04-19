Guelph high school placed under lockdown after reports of a weapon seen

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph high school was placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after someone was spotted with a weapon.

Guelph police sent out a tweet at around 3 p.m. to report that officers were conducting an investigation near the intersection of Paisley Road and Yorkshire Street.

Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute is situated at that corner but it wasn’t clear from the tweet if the police investigation was focused on the school itself.

“The situation is contained but residents are asked to avoid the area,” police tweeted.

A second tweet from the service at around 3:30 p.m. explained that the “police action” at the school had concluded after reports of a person with a weapon in the area.

Police said one person had been detained for further investigation after officers searched the building and there was no threat to public safety.

In an email, the Upper Grand District School Board said police instructed Guelph CVI to put the school into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“When a school is placed in lockdown, all occupants in the building are instructed to move to a secure location, all doors are locked including exterior and classroom doors, and all people inside the school are instructed to stay where they are until they are told otherwise by the police,” said board spokesperson Heather Loney.

The lockdown was lifted at around 3:30 p.m., Loney said.

Police said they would be sharing additional details about the call when they are available.