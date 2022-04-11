Menu

Crime

Someone crashed a motorcycle and ran away, Guelph police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 12:34 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say someone ran away from a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are looking for the person who crashed a motorcycle over the weekend and then ran away from the wreckage.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Road and Speedvale Avenue on Saturday night for reports of the traffic lights being out in all directions.

Read more: Guelph police charge Puslinch man with driving offences after almost a year

Police said they found a traffic signal box demolished and a heavily damaged blue Yamaha motorcycle lying on a nearby lawn.

Trending Stories

A witness reported seeing someone in all black clothing running north on Victoria Road, away from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7126. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

