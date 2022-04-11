Someone crashed a motorcycle and ran away, Guelph police say

Guelph police say they are looking for the person who crashed a motorcycle over the weekend and then ran away from the wreckage.
Officers were called to the area of Victoria Road and Speedvale Avenue on Saturday night for reports of the traffic lights being out in all directions.
Police said they found a traffic signal box demolished and a heavily damaged blue Yamaha motorcycle lying on a nearby lawn.
Trending Stories
A witness reported seeing someone in all black clothing running north on Victoria Road, away from the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7126. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Brampton crash involving police cruiser sends 3 to hospital
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments