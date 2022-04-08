Menu

Crime

Guelph police charge Puslinch man with driving offences after almost a year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 3:45 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they arrested a 19-year-old Puslinch man after an investigation launched almost a year ago by a number of driving complaints.

According to Guelph police, they first began to get complaints about a vehicle in June of 2021 with the noted vehicle having failed to stop for police officers.

Police say they were able to identify the driver and he was put under surveillance several times.

They say officers watched the vehicle being driven dangerously in the south end of Guelph three times over the past 30 days. The suspect vehicle was seen driving twice the speed limit while weaving in and out of traffic in areas with heavy traffic and many people walking around.

Police say they did not attempt to arrest the man on any of these occasions out of interest for public safety.

On Thursday morning they finally caught up with him outside of the city and arrested him.

The Puslinch man is facing several charges including dangerous driving, speeding and stunt driving.

