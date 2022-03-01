Police investigating firearm call leading to lockdown and hold and secure at Oakville schools

Send this page to someone via email

The brandishing of an alleged firearm outside an Oakville secondary school precipitated a lockdown and ‘hold and secure’ measures at eight schools in the Westmount and West Oak Park areas on Tuesday, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS)

Investigators say Garth Webb Secondary was placed into a lockdown just before noon amid reports a male was seen in a nearby field with a gun.

“Through investigation, a male youth was identified as the suspect,” an HRPS spokesperson said in an email.

“For precautionary reasons, area residents were asked to shelter in place, and Garth Webb was placed into a lockdown.”

No shots were fired and the suspect was apprehended in a town park just about a kilometre northwest of the high school.

“Officers located the suspect at Bloomfield Park where he was arrested. The investigation is ongoing at this time and charges may be pending,” said HRPS.

“At this time, no firearm has been recovered.”

No injuries were reported. HRPS are asking anyone with information to reach out to their criminal investigations bureau.