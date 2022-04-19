Woman claims to be cleaning staff, steals items from Peterborough apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating a theft at an apartment after a woman identified herself as cleaning staff.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a residence in the area of Hunter Street West and Water Street for a reported theft.

Police say a woman identified herself as a “cleaning lady,” then pushed her way into an apartment and took some undisclosed items before leaving.

The suspect was described as having long, dark hair and no upper teeth and was wearing grey camping pants, a blue shirt and orange shoes and carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

