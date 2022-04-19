Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman claims to be cleaning staff, steals items from Peterborough apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 3:10 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman posed as a cleaning staff to enter an apartment to steal items. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating a theft at an apartment after a woman identified herself as cleaning staff.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a residence in the area of Hunter Street West and Water Street for a reported theft.

Police say a woman identified herself as a “cleaning lady,” then pushed her way into an apartment and took some undisclosed items before leaving.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. and Ontario ‘fake nurse’ Brigitte Cleroux apologizes to her victims

The suspect was described as having long, dark hair and no upper teeth and was wearing grey camping pants, a blue shirt and orange shoes and carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagFraud tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagfalse identity tagFake Identity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers