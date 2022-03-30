B.C. and Ontario ‘fake nurse’ Brigitte Cleroux expected to be sentenced in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The woman alleged to have posed as a fake nurse to treat patients in Ottawa and Vancouver is expected to be sentenced in Ottawa Wednesday.

In mid-January, she entered guilty pleas on two counts of assault with a weapon and several counts of collecting money under false pretense with an intent to defraud.

The assault charges relate to Cleroux’s use of needles to treat patients. The identity of the victims is protected by a publication ban.

During her last appearance, the court heard that Cleroux had used the identity of a real B.C. nurse and a fraudulent resume impersonating someone else to gain employment.

The Crown is seeking a sentence of 10 years in this case, while her defence is asking for two years.

The Ontario charges relate to accusations that Cleroux fraudulently worked as a nurse at multiple health-care businesses, including a fertility clinic, a long-term care home and a dental clinic between February and August of 2021.

While working as a fake nurse, she administered medications, including injections, to patients, according to Ottawa police.

She had originally been charged in Ontario with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, obtaining by false pretense, uttering forged documents and personation to gain advantage.

Meanwhile, Cleroux faces charges in B.C. of fraud over $5,000 and personation to gain advantage, and she remains the subject of multiple active Vancouver police investigations.

Police allege she worked for a year at BC Women’s Hospital, between June 2020 and June 2021, while falsely using the identity of a real nurse.

It remains unclear how many patients Cleroux worked on in Vancouver, what her duties were or whether there were adverse outcomes relating to her work.

More to come.