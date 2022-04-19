Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan government calls for nominations for mental health and addictions award

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 1:36 pm
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina, Sask., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The Saskatchewan government is calling for nominations for a new mental health and addictions award. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina, Sask., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The Saskatchewan government is calling for nominations for a new mental health and addictions award. MST

The Saskatchewan government is calling for nominations for a new mental health and addictions award.

Earlier this year, Canada’s premiers announced a one-time award for excellence in mental health and addictions care. Each province and territory will present its own award and share best practices in this area.

Read more: ‘Exciting opportunity’ ahead for ministers to tackle mental health, homelessness, expert says

Saskatchewan will be giving out $5,000 for this award. The province is currently looking for nominations. Non-governmental, community, private sector, academic and Indigenous-led initiatives are eligible for the award. Either an individual or an organization can be nominated.

“We are committed to supporting high-quality mental health and addictions services in Saskatchewan,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. “An important part of that is recognizing and supporting innovation and service excellence.”

Read more: Some ‘falling through cracks’ as they age out of youth mental health services, Sask. advocate says

Nominations are currently open and will run until May 19. Nominations can be submitted by email or mail.

Visit the province’s website for nomination forms and information on eligibility criteria. Award recipients will be announced at a premiers’ meeting in July and recognized nationally. Saskatchewan’s award will be formally presented to the recipient in the fall.

Saskatchewan News Mental Health Saskatchewan Government Nominations Canada premiers Everett Hindley Mental Health and addictions award mental health and addictions care

