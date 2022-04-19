Saskatchewan government calls for nominations for mental health and addictions award

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is calling for nominations for a new mental health and addictions award.

Earlier this year, Canada’s premiers announced a one-time award for excellence in mental health and addictions care. Each province and territory will present its own award and share best practices in this area.

Saskatchewan will be giving out $5,000 for this award. The province is currently looking for nominations. Non-governmental, community, private sector, academic and Indigenous-led initiatives are eligible for the award. Either an individual or an organization can be nominated.

“We are committed to supporting high-quality mental health and addictions services in Saskatchewan,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. “An important part of that is recognizing and supporting innovation and service excellence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nominations are currently open and will run until May 19. Nominations can be submitted by email or mail.

Visit the province’s website for nomination forms and information on eligibility criteria. Award recipients will be announced at a premiers’ meeting in July and recognized nationally. Saskatchewan’s award will be formally presented to the recipient in the fall.

2:19 Canadian Mental Health Association reporting a surge in mental health care demand Canadian Mental Health Association reporting a surge in mental health care demand