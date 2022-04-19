No arrests after Montreal teen injured in late-night shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is expected to recover after a shooting in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police received a 911 call just before midnight on Monday about a shooting near St-Hubert Street and Émile-Journault Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene they found the teen with injuries to his lower body. He was brought to hospital where he is expected to recover, according to police.

As of Tuesday morning, a security perimeter was set up while police continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis

