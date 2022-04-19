Menu

Crime

No arrests after Montreal teen injured in late-night shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 10:44 am
When Montreal police arrived at the scene they found the teen with injuries to his lower body. View image in full screen
When Montreal police arrived at the scene they found the teen with injuries to his lower body. pch

A 16-year-old boy is expected to recover after a shooting in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police received a 911 call just before midnight on Monday about a shooting near St-Hubert Street and Émile-Journault Avenue.

Read more: Man dies after shooting in Montreal in city’s seventh homicide of the year

When police arrived at the scene they found the teen with injuries to his lower body. He was brought to hospital where he is expected to recover, according to police.

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday morning, a security perimeter was set up while police continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

with files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis

© 2022 The Canadian Press
