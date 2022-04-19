Child taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

A child has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Richvale Drive and Sandalwood Parkway East around 8:30 a.m.

Police said there was a two-vehicle crash and one of the vehicles left the roadway, striking a female child who was on the sidewalk.

A light post was also reportedly hit.

There is no word on the exact age of the victim, but police said she is under the age of 12.

No one else was taken to hospital.

Both of the drivers remained at the scene, police said.

It’s not clear if the child was alone at the time of the collision.

Her parents have been notified, police said.

