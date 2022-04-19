Menu

Canada

Child taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 10:13 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A child has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Richvale Drive and Sandalwood Parkway East around 8:30 a.m.

Police said there was a two-vehicle crash and one of the vehicles left the roadway, striking a female child who was on the sidewalk.

A light post was also reportedly hit.

Read more: Police investigating dirt bike crash in Cambridge, Ont., that killed 20-year-old man

There is no word on the exact age of the victim, but police said she is under the age of 12.

Trending Stories

No one else was taken to hospital.

Both of the drivers remained at the scene, police said.

It’s not clear if the child was alone at the time of the collision.

Her parents have been notified, police said.

