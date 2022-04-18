Anti old-growth logging protesters block major road in Vancouver Easter Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The anti old-groth logging group Save Old Growth says its supporters are blocking all lanes of Grandview Highway at Boundary Road in Vancouver Monday.

It says one person is on top of a tall ladder and another person has glued their hand to the roadway.

They say 80 of their supporters have been arrested in a series of similar blockades on Highway 1 on the North Shore and in Burnaby, Victoria and Revelstoke since January.

The group aims to force the provincial government to ban all logging of old-growth trees, not all logging in general.

Across the street. Paramedics attending to a person in a blanket who has super glued hand to the road. @GlobalBC @CKNW @AM730Traffic pic.twitter.com/dZf7vgLvo8 — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) April 18, 2022

Breaking – Save Old Growth has blocked all 5 westbound lanes of Grandview Highway at Boundary road. One person is glued to the road and another person on a ladder in the middle of the road. pic.twitter.com/wEidcyOVC6 — Save Old Growth (@saveoldgrowth) April 18, 2022

0:41 Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute – Apr 6, 2022

On its website, Save Old Growth said the blockades are “part of an ongoing escalation to demand an end to old-growth logging.” Arrests are to be expected.

