Environment

Anti old-growth logging protesters block major road in Vancouver Easter Monday morning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 12:32 pm
Save Old Growth protesters Boundary Road View image in full screen
Protesters lined up at Grandview Highway and Boundary Road in Vancouver Monday morning, protesting against old-growth logging. Save Old Growth Twitter

The anti old-groth logging group Save Old Growth says its supporters are blocking all lanes of Grandview Highway at Boundary Road in Vancouver Monday.

It says one person is on top of a tall ladder and another person has glued their hand to the roadway.

They say 80 of their supporters have been arrested in a series of similar blockades on Highway 1 on the North Shore and in Burnaby, Victoria and Revelstoke since January.

The group aims to force the provincial government to ban all logging of old-growth trees, not all logging in general.

Click to play video: 'Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute' Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute
Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute – Apr 6, 2022

On its website, Save Old Growth said the blockades are “part of an ongoing escalation to demand an end to old-growth logging.” Arrests are to be expected.

