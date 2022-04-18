Anti old-growth logging protesters block major road in Vancouver Easter Monday morning

The anti old-groth logging group Save Old Growth says its supporters are blocking all lanes of Grandview Highway at Boundary Road in Vancouver Monday.
It says one person is on top of a tall ladder and another person has glued their hand to the roadway.
They say 80 of their supporters have been arrested in a series of similar blockades on Highway 1 on the North Shore and in Burnaby, Victoria and Revelstoke since January.
The group aims to force the provincial government to ban all logging of old-growth trees, not all logging in general.
Anti-logging demonstrators briefly block Lions Gate Bridge during morning commute
On its website, Save Old Growth said the blockades are “part of an ongoing escalation to demand an end to old-growth logging.” Arrests are to be expected.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments