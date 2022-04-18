Kamloops, B.C. teen cracks Top 20 on ‘American Idol’

Send this page to someone via email

Cameron Whitcomb from Kamloops, B.C., won over American Idol viewers and cracked the Top 20.

It was the first time viewers could vote on who they wanted to advance to the next round of competition and the energetic pipeliner won them over with his spin on Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

To follow up and wedge his way into the top 14, who will be revealed Monday, Whitcomb performed a rendition of Black Sabbath’s Changes which, while notably muted, was still punctuated with a signature backflip.

“It showed how serious you’re growing into and you’re becoming,” judge Luke Bryan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bryan also took note of the large homage Whitcomb’s brother made to his time on the show — an American Idol tattoo on his derriere.

“Only on American Idol do you see butt tattoos, ” Bryan said.

Whitcomb told the judge it was a six-hour job that he had to pay for. If he gets into the top 10, he will also get one.

The next show airs tonight, April 18. The next show airs tonight, April 18.

Story continues below advertisement