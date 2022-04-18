Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate early morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 9:35 am
Hamilton police believe a shooting on Martha Street April 18, 2022 may have been a 'targeted' incident. View image in full screen
Hamilton police believe a shooting on Martha Street April 18, 2022 may have been a 'targeted' incident. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police believe an early Monday morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end was a “targeted” incident.

Detectives say a minor injury was reported in connection with “breaking glass” at a residence on Martha Street just south of Barton Street East.

Read more: Woman facing arson charges in connection with structure fire in Fort Erie

“There is no risk to public safety,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release not long after the shooting.

Trending Stories

Investigators say bullet holes were found at the home.

Hamilton police canvassed the neighbourhood just west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway early on Monday and are asking anyone with surveillance video to reach out to detectives.

Click to play video: '3 people arrested in connection with Toronto man’s death' 3 people arrested in connection with Toronto man’s death
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagtargeted shooting tagHamilton Shooting tagRed Hill Valley Parkway tagShooting Investigation tagHamilton east end tagMartha Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers