Police investigate early morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Police believe an early Monday morning shooting in Hamilton’s east end was a “targeted” incident.

Detectives say a minor injury was reported in connection with “breaking glass” at a residence on Martha Street just south of Barton Street East.

“There is no risk to public safety,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release not long after the shooting.

Investigators say bullet holes were found at the home.

Hamilton police canvassed the neighbourhood just west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway early on Monday and are asking anyone with surveillance video to reach out to detectives.

