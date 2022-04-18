Woman facing arson charges in connection with structure fire in Fort Erie

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) have charged a 55-year-old woman in connection with a structure fire in Fort Erie.
Investigators say the blaze happened in the area of Bertie Street and Central Avenue just before midnight on Saturday night.
“As the Fort Erie Fire Department worked to control the fire and extinguish the flame, 5 District officers began investigating reports of a female suspect seen leaving the scene carrying a gas can,” NRPS said in a release.
The accused, a Fort Erie resident, made her first appearance in a Hamilton court on Sunday.
Anyone with information on the fire can reach out to NRPS.
