Central Alberta teenager dies in house fire

A fire in Maskwacis, Alta. last week killed a 19-year-old man.

Investigators said the fire broke out at a home about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

There were five people in the home when Maskwacis RCMP and the Ermineskin Fire Department arrived.

Four people managed to escape on their own, including the 19-year-old man who later died.

One person had to be rescued.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious and the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.