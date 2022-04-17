Central Alberta teenager dies in house fire

A fire in Maskwacis, Alta. last week killed a 19-year-old man.
Investigators said the fire broke out at a home about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
There were five people in the home when Maskwacis RCMP and the Ermineskin Fire Department arrived.
Four people managed to escape on their own, including the 19-year-old man who later died.
One person had to be rescued.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious and the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
