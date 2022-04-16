Teen dies from injuries after McNally High School assault

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police confirm a teenager that was assaulted outside of McNally High School has died from his injuries.

Police said the teen died in hospital on Friday, April 15, one week after the assault occurred.

The homicide section of EPS has since taken over the investigation.

1:33 Counselling services offered to staff, students after assault outside McNally High School Counselling services offered to staff, students after assault outside McNally High School

“On behalf of the Edmonton Police Service, I’d like to thank the community for assisting us through this complex investigation,” homicide Staff Sergeant Colin Leathem said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This tragedy has affected so many, but this is not a time for anger or hatred — this is a time to grieve and heal as a community.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

​Edmonton Public Schools Superintendent Darrel Robertson is scheduled to speak to members of the media around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the afternoon of Friday, April 8, police responded to a report of an assault outside of the southeast high school.

When police arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police, Fire Rescue and EMS provided first aid on scene, and paramedics treated and transported the teen to hospital.

“Our Crime and Trauma-Informed Support Services team is working collaboratively with the Edmonton Public School Board to offer supports to anyone who has been impacted,” Leathem added.

In a news release, EPS said a number of youth suspects have been identified and more information will be forthcoming.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Related News Teen in critical condition as police called to assault at Edmonton school