Teen rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition as police called to assault at Edmonton school

Police are investigating an assault that took place at or near an Edmonton high school on Friday.
While police said Friday afternoon that they were not yet able to release details, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services confirmed a teenage boy was taken to hospital from McNally High School “in critical, life-threatening condition.”
Trending Stories
The south-side school is located in the Forest Heights community.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments