Teen rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition as police called to assault at Edmonton school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating an assault that took place at or near an Edmonton high school on Friday.

While police said Friday afternoon that they were not yet able to release details, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services confirmed a teenage boy was taken to hospital from McNally High School “in critical, life-threatening condition.”

The south-side school is located in the Forest Heights community.

More to come…