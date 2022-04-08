Menu

Crime

Teen rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition as police called to assault at Edmonton school

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 6:54 pm
Police were called to McNally High School in Edmonton on April 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Police were called to McNally High School in Edmonton on April 8, 2022. Julien Fournier/Global News

Police are investigating an assault that took place at or near an Edmonton high school on Friday.

While police said Friday afternoon that they were not yet able to release details, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services confirmed a teenage boy was taken to hospital from McNally High School “in critical, life-threatening condition.”

Trending Stories

The south-side school is located in the Forest Heights community.

More to come…

 

