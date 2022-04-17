Rogers and Kootenay passes to get 15 cm of snow

Send this page to someone via email

Winter has yet to release B.C. from its icy grip.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, due to what they said is late-season snowfall.

“A frontal system moving through British Columbia will give late season snow to Kootenay and Rogers Passes. Light snow will begin Monday afternoon and intensify on Tuesday morning,” reads the alert.

“The snow will taper off for Kootenay Pass on Tuesday afternoon and late Tuesday evening for Rogers Pass. Total snowfall amounts approaching 15 centimetres can be expected.”

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.