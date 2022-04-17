Menu

Frigid night erases 100-year-old temperature records across B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 6:22 pm
FILE. A person bundled up in a heavy jacket in Vancouver. View image in full screen
FILE. A person bundled up in a heavy jacket in Vancouver. ay, Dec. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada is reporting the icy cold airmass lingering over B.C. shattered minimum temperature records across the province.

As of April 16, 23 temperature records were broken from Vancouver to Prince George and various points between.

Read more: Lytton, B.C. sets all-time Canadian heat record for third day in a row

Princeton, for example, had a record from 1895 toppled when the mercury dropped to -8.4 C. The old record for this day was -6.7 C.

Merritt was similarly chilly, with temperatures of -8.3 C recorded. That breaks a record set in 1971, when residents had to cope with lows of -6.7 C.

READ MORE: What is it like to live in the hottest place in Canada?

In Lytton, where temperatures reached as high as 49 C on June 29, 2021, there was another extreme temperature reached Saturday. It dropped to -3.6 C, breaking a record of -2.2 C set in 1921.

Even usually mild Vancouver found itself in frigid conditions with a preliminary record of -1.2 C set Saturday. That broke an old record of -0.6 C set in 1896.

Bella Bella Area
Preliminary new record of -4.6
Old record of -1.2 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Bella Coola Area
Preliminary new record of -4.4
Old record of -3.9 set in 1901
Records in this area have been kept since 1895

READ MORE: 60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

Blue River Area
Preliminary new record of -9.0
Old record of -8.9 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Burns Lake Area
Preliminary new record of -11.5
Old record of -11.4 set in 2000
Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Cache Creek Area
Preliminary new record of -4.1
Old record of -4.0 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clinton Area
Preliminary new record of -9.5
Old record of -7.2 set in 1976
Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Kamloops Area
Preliminary new record of -5.5
Old record of -5.0 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Lillooet Area
Preliminary new record of -3.4
Old record of -1.7 set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1917

Lytton Area
Preliminary new record of -3.6
Old record of -2.2 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Merritt Area
Preliminary new record of -8.3
Old record of -6.7 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Nakusp Area
Preliminary new record of -4.4
Old record of -2.8 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Nelson Area
Preliminary new record of -3.4
Old record of -2.8 set in 1918
Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Port Hardy Area
Preliminary new record of -2.9
Old record of -1.1 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Prince George Area
Preliminary new record of -9.5
Old record of -9.4 set in 1927
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Princeton Area
Preliminary new record of -8.4
Old record of -6.7 set in 1895
Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Puntzi Mountain Area
Preliminary new record of -13.3
Old record of -11.1 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Quesnel Area
Preliminary new record of -9.1
Old record of -8.9 set in 1909
Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Sechelt Area
Preliminary new record of -0.6
Old record of -0.5 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Sparwood Area
Preliminary new record of -10.8
Old record of -6.8 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1969

Squamish Area
Preliminary new record of -2.7
Old record of -1.7 set in 1964
Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Tatlayoko Lake Area
Preliminary new record of -12.9
Old record of -12.2 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1930

Trail Area
Preliminary new record of -3.9
Old record of -2.6 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1928

 

