Frigid night erases 100-year-old temperature records across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is reporting the icy cold airmass lingering over B.C. shattered minimum temperature records across the province.

2:14 2021 was sixth hottest year on record: NASA, NOAA 2021 was sixth hottest year on record: NASA, NOAA – Jan 13, 2022

As of April 16, 23 temperature records were broken from Vancouver to Prince George and various points between.

Story continues below advertisement

Princeton, for example, had a record from 1895 toppled when the mercury dropped to -8.4 C. The old record for this day was -6.7 C.

1:45 B.C. shatters temperature, rainfall records amid latest atmospheric river B.C. shatters temperature, rainfall records amid latest atmospheric river – Dec 1, 2021

Merritt was similarly chilly, with temperatures of -8.3 C recorded. That breaks a record set in 1971, when residents had to cope with lows of -6.7 C.

READ MORE: What is it like to live in the hottest place in Canada?

In Lytton, where temperatures reached as high as 49 C on June 29, 2021, there was another extreme temperature reached Saturday. It dropped to -3.6 C, breaking a record of -2.2 C set in 1921.

Even usually mild Vancouver found itself in frigid conditions with a preliminary record of -1.2 C set Saturday. That broke an old record of -0.6 C set in 1896.

Story continues below advertisement

Bella Bella Area

Preliminary new record of -4.6

Old record of -1.2 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Bella Coola Area

Preliminary new record of -4.4

Old record of -3.9 set in 1901

Records in this area have been kept since 1895

READ MORE: 60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

Blue River Area

Preliminary new record of -9.0

Old record of -8.9 set in 1971

Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Burns Lake Area

Preliminary new record of -11.5

Old record of -11.4 set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

2:16 595 people in B.C. died from summer heat wave: coroners service 595 people in B.C. died from summer heat wave: coroners service – Nov 1, 2021

Cache Creek Area

Preliminary new record of -4.1

Old record of -4.0 set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clinton Area

Preliminary new record of -9.5

Old record of -7.2 set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Kamloops Area

Preliminary new record of -5.5

Old record of -5.0 set in 1971

Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Lillooet Area

Preliminary new record of -3.4

Old record of -1.7 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1917

Lytton Area

Preliminary new record of -3.6

Old record of -2.2 set in 1971

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Merritt Area

Preliminary new record of -8.3

Old record of -6.7 set in 1971

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Nakusp Area

Preliminary new record of -4.4

Old record of -2.8 set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Nelson Area

Preliminary new record of -3.4

Old record of -2.8 set in 1918

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Port Hardy Area

Preliminary new record of -2.9

Old record of -1.1 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Prince George Area

Preliminary new record of -9.5

Old record of -9.4 set in 1927

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Princeton Area

Preliminary new record of -8.4

Old record of -6.7 set in 1895

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Puntzi Mountain Area

Preliminary new record of -13.3

Old record of -11.1 set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Quesnel Area

Preliminary new record of -9.1

Old record of -8.9 set in 1909

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Sechelt Area

Preliminary new record of -0.6

Old record of -0.5 set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Sparwood Area

Preliminary new record of -10.8

Old record of -6.8 set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1969

Squamish Area

Preliminary new record of -2.7

Old record of -1.7 set in 1964

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Tatlayoko Lake Area

Preliminary new record of -12.9

Old record of -12.2 set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1930

Trail Area

Preliminary new record of -3.9

Old record of -2.6 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Advertisement