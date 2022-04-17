Frigid night erases 100-year-old temperature records across B.C.

Environment Canada is reporting the icy cold airmass lingering over B.C. shattered minimum temperature records across the province.
As of April 16, 23 temperature records were broken from Vancouver to Prince George and various points between.
Princeton, for example, had a record from 1895 toppled when the mercury dropped to -8.4 C. The old record for this day was -6.7 C.
Merritt was similarly chilly, with temperatures of -8.3 C recorded. That breaks a record set in 1971, when residents had to cope with lows of -6.7 C.
In Lytton, where temperatures reached as high as 49 C on June 29, 2021, there was another extreme temperature reached Saturday. It dropped to -3.6 C, breaking a record of -2.2 C set in 1921.
Even usually mild Vancouver found itself in frigid conditions with a preliminary record of -1.2 C set Saturday. That broke an old record of -0.6 C set in 1896.
Bella Bella Area
Preliminary new record of -4.6
Old record of -1.2 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Bella Coola Area
Preliminary new record of -4.4
Old record of -3.9 set in 1901
Records in this area have been kept since 1895
Blue River Area
Preliminary new record of -9.0
Old record of -8.9 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1946
Burns Lake Area
Preliminary new record of -11.5
Old record of -11.4 set in 2000
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Cache Creek Area
Preliminary new record of -4.1
Old record of -4.0 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Clinton Area
Preliminary new record of -9.5
Old record of -7.2 set in 1976
Records in this area have been kept since 1974
Kamloops Area
Preliminary new record of -5.5
Old record of -5.0 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1890
Lillooet Area
Preliminary new record of -3.4
Old record of -1.7 set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1917
Lytton Area
Preliminary new record of -3.6
Old record of -2.2 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Merritt Area
Preliminary new record of -8.3
Old record of -6.7 set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Nakusp Area
Preliminary new record of -4.4
Old record of -2.8 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Nelson Area
Preliminary new record of -3.4
Old record of -2.8 set in 1918
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Port Hardy Area
Preliminary new record of -2.9
Old record of -1.1 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Prince George Area
Preliminary new record of -9.5
Old record of -9.4 set in 1927
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Princeton Area
Preliminary new record of -8.4
Old record of -6.7 set in 1895
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Puntzi Mountain Area
Preliminary new record of -13.3
Old record of -11.1 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Quesnel Area
Preliminary new record of -9.1
Old record of -8.9 set in 1909
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Sechelt Area
Preliminary new record of -0.6
Old record of -0.5 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1956
Sparwood Area
Preliminary new record of -10.8
Old record of -6.8 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1969
Squamish Area
Preliminary new record of -2.7
Old record of -1.7 set in 1964
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Tatlayoko Lake Area
Preliminary new record of -12.9
Old record of -12.2 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1930
Trail Area
Preliminary new record of -3.9
Old record of -2.6 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
