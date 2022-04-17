18-year-old Halifax man identified as Brunswick Street homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Halifax man has been identified as the city’s most recent homicide victim.

Simon Joseph Morrison was found shot early Saturday morning in the 2400-block of Brunswick Street.

Halifax Regional Police said he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled the death a homicide.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide on Brunswick Street early Saturday morning. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Police said in a news release on Sunday that they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

“Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the release read.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Morrison’s death comes three weeks after another homicide in Halifax.

Police continue to investigate the death of Keezondre Kentrez Smith, who was shot and killed in the early hours of March 26 in downtown Halifax.

— With a file from Alex Cooke