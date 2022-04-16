Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate homicide after man shot on Brunswick Street

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 9:11 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide on Brunswick Street early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide on Brunswick Street early Saturday morning. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Brunswick Street early Saturday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a weapons call on the 2400 block of Brunswick Street.

“Upon arriving on scene, officers located a man who had been shot and pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

Read more: Police investigate homicide in downtown Halifax, man in 20s dead

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic was rerouted near the scene Saturday morning. Uniacke Street was closed and Brunswick Street was closed between Artz Street and Gerrish Street.

An officer investigates a yard after a homicide on Brunswick Street Saturday morning. View image in full screen
An officer investigates a yard after a homicide on Brunswick Street Saturday morning.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. The victim has not yet been identified.

Read more: Halifax police ID homicide victim as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith

This incident comes exactly three weeks after another homicide in Halifax.

Police continue to investigate the death of Keezondre Kentrez Smith, who was shot and killed in the early hours of March 26 in downtown Halifax.

