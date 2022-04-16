Halifax police investigate homicide after man shot on Brunswick Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Brunswick Street early Saturday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a weapons call on the 2400 block of Brunswick Street.

“Upon arriving on scene, officers located a man who had been shot and pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic was rerouted near the scene Saturday morning. Uniacke Street was closed and Brunswick Street was closed between Artz Street and Gerrish Street.

View image in full screen An officer investigates a yard after a homicide on Brunswick Street Saturday morning.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. The victim has not yet been identified.

This incident comes exactly three weeks after another homicide in Halifax.

Police continue to investigate the death of Keezondre Kentrez Smith, who was shot and killed in the early hours of March 26 in downtown Halifax.