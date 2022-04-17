Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting at Pittsburgh house party leaves 2 minors dead, 9 people injured

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 17, 2022 10:55 am
A lone sneaker lies near a short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A lone sneaker lies near a short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least nine more people injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside – many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were being treated for gunshot wounds and two male victims died at the hospital, police said.

Read more: South Carolina mall shooting leaves 14 injured, suspect arrested

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said. Arriving officers reported hearing shots in the area and seeing several young people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '12 injured, 3 detained after shooting at South Carolina mall: police' 12 injured, 3 detained after shooting at South Carolina mall: police
12 injured, 3 detained after shooting at South Carolina mall: police

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, Pittsburgh police commander John Fisher told WTAE-TV.

Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the shooting scene, police said.

“You have alcohol, you have underage people here and you have guns – that’s a deadly combination at any type of an event, and the end result is it’s a tragedy,” Fisher told WPXI-TV.

The names of the two youths who died weren’t immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported and police didn’t immediately release information about any suspects.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Pittsburgh tagPittsburgh shooting tagpittsburgh police tagU.S. Shooting tagPittsburgh house party shooting tagPittsburgh party shooting tagPittsburgh shooting deaths tagU.S. shooting news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers