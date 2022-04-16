Menu

Crime

Overnight drive-by shooting injures at least 4 at Toronto parking lot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 9:21 am
The parking lot where the alleged incident took place. View image in full screen
The parking lot where the alleged incident took place. Phil Fraboni/Global News

Officers are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Toronto injured at least four men, Toronto police say.

Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East. A suspect was allegedly shooting at a group of people in a parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue car, police said.

Read more: Man seriously injured after home shooting in Etobicoke: police

Toronto Police told Global News that officers located four people at the scene with gunshot wounds. All four were taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, while two were sent to the trauma centre on an emergency run.

A fifth male victim later made his way to a local hospital, police said.

Toronto police are waiting for video evidence of the alleged incident.

