Overnight drive-by shooting injures at least 4 at Toronto parking lot

Officers are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Toronto injured at least four men, Toronto police say.
Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East. A suspect was allegedly shooting at a group of people in a parking lot.
The suspect fled the scene in a blue car, police said.
Toronto Police told Global News that officers located four people at the scene with gunshot wounds. All four were taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, while two were sent to the trauma centre on an emergency run.
A fifth male victim later made his way to a local hospital, police said.
Toronto police are waiting for video evidence of the alleged incident.
