Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12 injured, 3 detained after shooting at South Carolina mall

By Michelle Liu The Associated Press
Posted April 16, 2022 5:43 pm
south carolina shooting View image in full screen
Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina‘s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.

Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said. He said at least of those three people fired a weapon.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition, Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The mall was being evacuated store-by-store and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so that authorities could find them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
South Carolina tagSouth Carolina shooting tagColumbia Police tagColumbiana Centre shooting tagsouth carolina mall shooting tagsouth carolina shopping centre shooting tagUS mall shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers