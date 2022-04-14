Staying home during Manitoba storm may have saved lives, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans made things a little easier on health-care workers during the storm Wednesday by staying close to home.

Dr. Rob Grierson, chief medical officer of emergency services for Shared Health, told 680 CJOB that call volumes for rural services were much lower than anticipated during the blizzard — and that proactive road closures and being prepared may have saved lives.

“The call volumes into our medical transportation centre in Brandon have actually been quite low, which is fantastic to hear,” Grierson said.

“This storm didn’t come out of the blue. I think people were prepared for it and people have actually been staying home, which is fantastic.”

Grierson said there wasn’t a single medical call relating to a crash between midnight and mid-afternoon Wednesday — a by-product of closures to Manitoba highways.

Those who needed assistance during the first day of the storm were still calling 911, however, and Grierson is urging Manitobans to still call for help in case of emergency, even if you think first responders may have a tough time getting to you.

“I hope that people feel if they have to call 911, you call,” Grierson said. “With the highways the way they are, if we can get to you, we will definitely get to you. It might take a little bit longer.

“One of the natures of 911 dispatch is the call takers would stay on the line with people and provide as best as advice as they could while we’re responding.

“People are definitely calling when they have conditions — not motor vehicle accidents and those types of things, but for chest pains, shortness of breath, those calls are coming in. There’s just not a high volume of them, which is good.”

Shared Health said some staff were being put up in hotels if necessary, and others were staying past their shift to ensure the next group could make it to work safely.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP told Global News Wednesday was relatively incident-free.

“I’m happy to report that people have been staying home for the most part. We’ve hardly seen any collisions or any vehicles that are stranded out there.

“We’re really happy people planned ahead and took the precautions necessary.

“Obviously safety is paramount, so any time those roads are closed, it is because it’s unsafe to go on them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Obviously safety is paramount, so any time those roads are closed, it is because it's unsafe to go on them."

Courchaine said drivers can potentially get fined for driving on closed highways, although safety remains the priority.

CAA Manitoba said it also saw a reduced call volume Wednesday — receiving a total of 106 calls province-wide, compared to an average of 400.

A major snow clearing operation is underway. Crews are clearing streets, sidewalks, and AT paths based on the priority system. Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and stay back from heavy equipment working. For more info, see: https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ. pic.twitter.com/sa0lJjAVVP — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) April 14, 2022

The storm is still ongoing throughout the province, although Winnipeg was spared the worst of it overnight. The city landed right in the middle of a “dry slot” that saw a lot of snowfall skirt to the west and north.

Meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, Dan Fulton, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that there’s still a lot of the white stuff in the city Thursday morning, too.

“We’ve had about 25 centimetres down — it’s difficult to tell exactly because there was a lot of compaction and there was quite a bit of blowing around yesterday, but somewhere around that number,” Fulton said.

“We’re kind of expecting just more general snow throughout the day.

“Not the intense bursts we saw yesterday morning, but more just a gradual snow accumulating throughout the day.”

Environment Canada says the system is expected to slowly taper off Thursday, with 5-10 more centimetres of snow falling in the Red River Valley, the Interlake and the Parkland region.

