Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Major storm arrives in Manitoba, expected to stick around until Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 7:32 am
Manitoba RCMP have shut down major highways to avoid drivers getting stranded during the storm. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP have shut down major highways to avoid drivers getting stranded during the storm. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn / File

The major storm Manitobans have been preparing for over the last two days blew into the province overnight, and is expected to keep blowing until Friday.

According to Enivronment Canada, the bulk of the snow is expected on Wednesday, accompanied by a strong northeast wind.

By the time the storm eventually tapers off, forecasters are looking at a range of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow for Winnipeg, as well as 40 to 60 cm for the western Red River Valley, including Portage la Prairie and Morden.

Western Manitoba is looking at 25-50 cm, while the eastern Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba should see 20-40 cm of snowfall.

Read more: RCMP: All major highways in Southern Manitoba to close once storm hits

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba RCMP closed major highways overnight in an effort to help prevent people from getting stranded in the storm.

Trending Stories

Among other closures across the province, all metro Winnipeg school divisions took the rare move of cancelling all bus service and classes on Wednesday and Thursday, and a number of rural school divisions have followed suit.

Large events, like the Winnipeg Jets’ game against the Seattle Kraken, originally scheduled for Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre, have been postponed.

The City of Winnipeg says it’s ready to plow but enough snow is coming that travel even inside the city could become difficult as the day wears on. An extended snow route parking ban will go into effect at midnight.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Whiteout warnings: Manitoba braces for ‘worst blizzard in decades’' Whiteout warnings: Manitoba braces for ‘worst blizzard in decades’
Whiteout warnings: Manitoba braces for ‘worst blizzard in decades’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagStorm tagWinnipeg weather tagBlizzard tagManitoba Storm tagWinnipeg storm tagapril storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers