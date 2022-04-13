Major storm arrives in Manitoba, expected to stick around until Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The major storm Manitobans have been preparing for over the last two days blew into the province overnight, and is expected to keep blowing until Friday.

According to Enivronment Canada, the bulk of the snow is expected on Wednesday, accompanied by a strong northeast wind.

By the time the storm eventually tapers off, forecasters are looking at a range of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow for Winnipeg, as well as 40 to 60 cm for the western Red River Valley, including Portage la Prairie and Morden.

Western Manitoba is looking at 25-50 cm, while the eastern Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba should see 20-40 cm of snowfall.

In anticipation of the #mbstorm, we are advising of the following closures, cancellations, and service impacts effective Wednesday, April 13: pic.twitter.com/SRAQlbUB9u — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) April 12, 2022

Manitoba RCMP closed major highways overnight in an effort to help prevent people from getting stranded in the storm.

Among other closures across the province, all metro Winnipeg school divisions took the rare move of cancelling all bus service and classes on Wednesday and Thursday, and a number of rural school divisions have followed suit.

Are you taking this storm seriously? White out conditions & heavy snowfall will make travel dangerous tomorrow. Reschedule anything non-essential. If you must travel, tell others your plans & take an emergency kit. Never leave your vehicle if you’re stranded. #mbstorm — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) April 12, 2022

Large events, like the Winnipeg Jets’ game against the Seattle Kraken, originally scheduled for Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre, have been postponed.

The City of Winnipeg says it’s ready to plow but enough snow is coming that travel even inside the city could become difficult as the day wears on. An extended snow route parking ban will go into effect at midnight.

