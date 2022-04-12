Next two days of bus service to metro Winnipeg schools cancelled due to coming storm

Send this page to someone via email

School-aged kids across the metro Winnipeg area won’t be catching the bus if they’re headed to class over the next two days.

School divisions around the city announced Tuesday that bus service is cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday due to the expected blizzard conditions.

There’s been no word yet on whether classes themselves have been cancelled — that information is expected to be determined by divisions no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday.

All Metro Winnipeg school divisions, including Winnipeg School Division are cancelling all school bus transportation for Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14, in anticipation of adverse weather and road conditions as forecast by Environment Canada. — Winnipeg School Div (@WinnipegSD) April 12, 2022

The winter storm warning for southern Manitoba means the province is bracing for what could be the biggest storm in years.

The snowfall is expected to begin early Tuesday evening, with an estimated 15 to 20 centimetres hitting Winnipeg by Wednesday afternoon — and potentially more on Wednesday night through Thursday.

