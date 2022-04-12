Menu

Education

Next two days of bus service to metro Winnipeg schools cancelled due to coming storm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 1:41 pm
A school bus sits idle in winter conditions. View image in full screen
A school bus sits idle in winter conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

School-aged kids across the metro Winnipeg area won’t be catching the bus if they’re headed to class over the next two days.

School divisions around the city announced Tuesday that bus service is cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday due to the expected blizzard conditions.

Read more: Manitoba braces as “historic” winter storm to start Tuesday night

There’s been no word yet on whether classes themselves have been cancelled — that information is expected to be determined by divisions no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The winter storm warning for southern Manitoba means the province is bracing for what could be the biggest storm in years.

The snowfall is expected to begin early Tuesday evening, with an estimated 15 to 20 centimetres hitting Winnipeg by Wednesday afternoon — and potentially more on Wednesday night through Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Preparing for severe weather' Preparing for severe weather
Preparing for severe weather
