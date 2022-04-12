Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP: All major highways in Southern Manitoba to close once storm hits

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 9:31 pm
RCMP: All major highways in Southern Manitoba to close once storm hits - image View image in full screen
Global News

RCMP says all major highways in Southern Manitoba will close at midnight or once the snow begins in our province.

Police say travel is strongly discouraged and that alternate plans should be arranged.

RCMP also note that if you do decide to travel, first responders may not be able to get to you if you’re stranded or need assistance.

For an updated list of road conditions and closures, visit manitoba511.ca

A CAA spokesperson tells Global News they are not allowed to drive on closed roads to rescue stranded vehicles or people.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagTravel tagSnow tagStorm tagDriving tagBlizzard tagHighways tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers