RCMP: All major highways in Southern Manitoba to close once storm hits

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP says all major highways in Southern Manitoba will close at midnight or once the snow begins in our province.

Police say travel is strongly discouraged and that alternate plans should be arranged.

RCMP also note that if you do decide to travel, first responders may not be able to get to you if you’re stranded or need assistance.

For an updated list of road conditions and closures, visit manitoba511.ca

A CAA spokesperson tells Global News they are not allowed to drive on closed roads to rescue stranded vehicles or people.

More to come…

In anticipation of the upcoming storm, #rcmpmb has decided to close all major highways in southern MB around midnight or when it begins to snow. If you decide to travel, be warned that first responders may not be able to get to you if you become stranded or need assistance. pic.twitter.com/u52N5mL8bC — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 13, 2022

Advertisement