Woman critically injured after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman in her 20s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the vehicle, dark in colour and possibly a Mercedes Benz, fled the scene in a hit-and-run.

The intersection is expected to be closed for the morning hours.