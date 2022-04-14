Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman critically injured after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 6:36 am
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. View image in full screen
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a woman in her 20s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Trending Stories

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision along Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

Police said the vehicle, dark in colour and possibly a Mercedes Benz, fled the scene in a hit-and-run.

The intersection is expected to be closed for the morning hours.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagPedestrian Struck tagToronto crash tagKing Street tagToronto Collision tagSpadina Avenue tagToronto pedestrian tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers