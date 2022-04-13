Menu

Comments

Crime

Alleged border jumper caught with 3 loaded handguns, B.C. RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 9:03 pm
A photo of weapon seized from a U.S. man police say was caught illegally crossing the border into Surrey. View image in full screen
A photo of weapon seized from a U.S. man police say was caught illegally crossing the border into Surrey. B.C. RCMP

A U.S. citizen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally crossed the border into Canada carrying multiple weapons.

The B.C. RCMP says the man crossed into Canada through the Surrey Peace Arch State Park on March 31, and joined a Canadian woman in a waiting taxi.

Read more: Liberals launch $250M fund to curb gun violence, tackle weapon smuggling

Officers with the RCMP’s border integrity unit intercepted the man, who police say was discovered to be carrying three loaded handguns and a stun gun.

John Wright has since been charged with possession of a restricted firearm, smuggling and violating Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Wright was remanded pending a bail hearing. RCMP say they continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'About 100 guns smuggled via border-straddling library' About 100 guns smuggled via border-straddling library
About 100 guns smuggled via border-straddling library – Sep 5, 2018
