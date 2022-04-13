Alleged border jumper caught with 3 loaded handguns, B.C. RCMP say

A U.S. citizen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally crossed the border into Canada carrying multiple weapons.
The B.C. RCMP says the man crossed into Canada through the Surrey Peace Arch State Park on March 31, and joined a Canadian woman in a waiting taxi.
Officers with the RCMP’s border integrity unit intercepted the man, who police say was discovered to be carrying three loaded handguns and a stun gun.
John Wright has since been charged with possession of a restricted firearm, smuggling and violating Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
Wright was remanded pending a bail hearing. RCMP say they continue to investigate.
