Those Old Radio Shows April 22-23

Friday, April 22
Hour One: Aldrich Family – Movie Star; Shadow – Guest of Death
Hour Two: FBI in Peace and War – Dumb Luck; Craig – Johnny Phoenix
Hour Three: X Minus One – Appointment in Tomorrow
Saturday, April 23
Hour One: Whistler – Hit and Run; Life of Riley – The Spicy Book
Hour Two: Abbott & Costello – At the Circus; Wild Bill Hickok – Thunder on the Plain
Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – It Happened One Night
Hour Four: Boston Blackie – Baseball Player Shot; Black Museum – Pair of Spectacles
Hour Five: Great Gildersleeve – Aunt Hattie Stays On; Weird Circle – Pistol Shot
