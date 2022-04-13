Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief release on Wednesday morning, a city spokesperson said Fred Eisenberger is “experiencing symptoms” and is now following public health guidelines and self-isolating.

The mayor used the moment to pitch the importance of vaccinations for residents in a statement as Hamilton endures a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations expected to continue through much of the spring.

“Please everyone, get vaccinated, get boosted, follow Public Health advice and stay home if you have symptoms,” Eisenberger said.

In June 2020, Eisenberger had a suspected bout of COVID-19 after feeling symptoms. A PCR test he took at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena drive-thru would eventually yield a negative result.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton public health (HPHS) is predicting a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations through the spring of 2022 due to increased transmission of the BA.2 variant and relaxed public health measures.

During a board of health meeting in early April, the latest Scarsin forecast suggested COVID-19 will continue to circulate in the city well into June and that residents will be more susceptible to infection with immunity waning.

Current epidemiological data suggests the city is now on course with a so-called “resurgence scenario” — the worst of two forecasts presented to city councillors in March — that could produce 400 new COVID hospitalizations between now and the end of June.

Over 75 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals

Hamilton’s hospital networks have seen increased COVID-related admissions week over week with the seven-day average of new cases up to about six per day as of April 1.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s two networks are reporting 76 total patients in their facilities as of of April 13 with 11 in intensive care (ICUs).

Week over week Hamilton has seen an increase of about 30 more COVID patients checking into hospitals compared to the same date last March. About four more have had admittance to an ICU.

Ontario is reporting 1,332 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 182 in intensive care.

Last Wednesday, there were 1,074 hospitalizations with 168 in ICU. This is a 24 per cent and 8 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

The number of Hamilton hospital staff isolating for COVID-19 has increased significantly since early March, with 627 off work as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Combined, the hospitals reported just under 250 affected workers 30 days ago.

Hamilton public health reported a weekly case positivity rate of 16 per cent on Wednesday, generally on par with the province’s 17.5 per cent, down from 18 per cent reported a week ago.

The city had a rate of 15.6 per cent a month ago.

Institutional outbreaks across the city are also up over the last 30 days to 22 confirmed surges involving 181 total cases as of Wednesday. A month ago, there were just 23 cases connected with six outbreaks.

There are 114 current outbreak cases are at homes with seniors. Long-term care homes account for 56 of those.

There have been seven more COVID-related deaths added to the city’s pandemic total of 536 in the past week.

Four were people over 80, two in their 70s and one in their 40s.

Over 88 per cent of Hamiltonians 12-plus fully vaccinated

More than 1.2 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hamilton as of Tuesday, as well as about 471,000 second doses and 294,000 third shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s 643 average shots per day through April are up compared to March’s average of 404 every 24 hours but distant compared to January’s average of about 4,500 shots per day.

Public Health reported a combined spike of close to 3000 total vaccinations for Monday and Tuesday.

Hamilton lags behind the provincial average, with Ontario reporting 92.9 per cent of those aged 12 and older as having at least a single dose and 91 per cent fully vaccinated.

Just over 88 per cent of Hamiltonians aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. First-dose coverage stands at 90.4 per cent. Third-dose immunization is at 54 per cent.

Read more: List of participating pharmacies in Ontario dispensing COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid

Fifty-three per cent of children aged five to 11 have had at least one dose of a vaccine in Hamilton, with second doses at just over 37 per cent. The numbers are on par with the provincial rates in that age group, which stand at 55.9 per cent and 34.2 per cent, respectively.

Youth in the 12-17 age bracket represents the group with the second-lowest of the vaccination rates, according to city data. Just over 86 per cent have had a single dose, 83 per cent have had a second shot and just 14 per cent have had a third.

Story continues below advertisement