List of participating pharmacies in Ontario dispensing COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid

The Ontario government has released a list of participating pharmacies that will be able to dispense the COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid by a prescription.

The antiviral treatment comes in the form of pills that are ingested orally for those who are at a higher risk of progressing to severe disease or hospitalization due to the virus.

Taking the pills must begin with in five days of symptoms in most cases, the government said.

Those eligible for assessment for antiviral pills include:

Individuals aged 18 and over who are immunocompromised.

Individuals aged 70 and over.

Individuals aged 60 and over with fewer than 3 vaccine doses.

Individuals aged 18 and over with fewer than 3 vaccine doses and at least one risk condition.

The government notes a health-care provider may recommend the treatment even if one does not belong to the eligible groups based on individual circumstances.

A person must also test positive for COVID-19, either on a PCR tests or a rapid test.

Aside from the more than 1,700 participating pharmacies, the antiviral pills are also available at hospitals and assessment centres.

There is also a risk assessment screening tool online that Ontarians can use to determine if the treatment would be beneficial. The government also recommends people take the screener even ahead of time, before they get sick.

Here is the full list of participating pharmacy locations dispensing Paxlovid across Ontario: