Who is eligible for free COVID PCR testing, anti-viral assessment in Ontario

Ontario on Monday announced expanded eligibility for free COVID-19 PCR testing and assessment for anti-viral treatments.

The province said anti-virals, such as Paxlovid, should be started within five days of symptom onset in most cases.

“Individuals who are part of higher risk groups and who have COVID-19 symptoms should immediately seek testing and care, by contacting their health care provider or visiting a clinical assessment centre,” the province said in a news release.

“A positive rapid antigen test, PCR or rapid molecular test is required as part of the assessment for anti-viral treatment.”

The number of pharmacies dispensing Paxlovid for those with a prescription also expanded as of Tuesday and a list of the locations will be available on the province’s website on Wednesday.

Who is eligible for anti-viral assessment and PCR testing

The province said individuals in the following groups are eligible to be assessed for anti-viral treatment and PCR testing at any assessment centre in Ontario:

Individuals aged 70 and older.

Individuals aged 60 and older with less than three COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Individuals aged 18 and older who are immunocompromised.

Individuals aged 18 and older with less than three COVID-19 vaccine doses and at least one risk condition, including: obesity diabetes heart disease, congestive heart failure, hypertension cerebral palsy chronic respiratory disease, including cystic fibrosis intellectual or developmental disabilities sickle cell disease moderate or severe kidney disease moderate or severe liver disease pregnant and have not received any COVID-19 vaccine doses.



The province also has a COVID-19 anti-viral treatment screener to help individuals determine if they are at higher risk of severe COVID-related illness and may benefit from anti-virals.

“A health-care provider may determine treatment is right for you even if you do not belong to one of the groups above based on your individual circumstances,” the Ontario website notes.

Other groups eligible for PCR testing

In addition to those listed above, the Ontario website says the following individuals are also eligible for PCR or rapid molecular COVID-19 testing if they have symptoms:

Patient-facing health-care workers

Staff members, volunteers, residents, inpatients, essential care providers, or visitors in the “highest-risk” settings which includes health-care settings, congregate living settings, and home and community care settings

Those who live with a patient-facing health-care worker or worker in the “highest-risk” settings

Home and community care workers

Patients in an emergency room (at the discretion of a clinician)

Students or staff members at a provincial demonstration or hospital school

Outpatients being considered for COVID treatment

Outpatients requiring a diagnostic test for clinical management

Those experiencing homelessness

Those who are pregnant

First responders including police officers, firefighters, and paramedics

Temporary foreign workers living in a congregate setting

Elementary or secondary students or staff who have received a PCR self-collection kit through school

Other individuals as determined by a local public health unit based on outbreak investigations in high-risk settings

Additionally, the following individuals are eligible for PCR or rapid molecular testing with or without symptoms:

Individuals from First Nation, Inuit, Metis communities or those who identify as being First Nation, Inuit, Metis and their household members.

Are travelling to First Nation, Inuit, Metis communities for work.

Are being admitted or transferred to or from a hospital or congregate living setting.

Close contacts of someone in a confirmed or suspect outbreak in a “highest-risk” setting or other locations as determined by a public health unit.

Are scheduled to undergo surgery within 24 to 48 hours that requires general anesthetic.

Have written approval for out-of-country medical services from the OHIP general manager or are a caregiver for someone who does.

Those in hospitals, long-term care or retirement homes and other congregate living settings as directed by public health units or provincial guidance.

Tests can be booked at a variety of locations, which are listed on the province’s website.

Anyone can also purchase a PCR test at different locations throughout the province for any reason, such as travel.

Free rapid tests also remain available to all Ontarians and can be picked up at numerous locations, including many pharmacies and grocery stores.