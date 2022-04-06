Who is eligible and how to book a 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has announced expanded eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots in the province.

Here are details of who is eligible and how the second booster can be booked.

Who is eligible for the fourth shot?

On Wednesday, the province announced that it is expanding fourth-dose eligibility to those aged 60 and older, as well as those who are First Nation, Inuit, Metis and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and older starting Thursday.

Those who fall under the expanded eligibility can book their appointment beginning Thursday at 8 a.m.

Vulnerable populations in the province have been eligible for a fourth dose since the end of December. That includes long-term care and retirement home residents, those who live in First Nation elder care lodges and older adults in other congregate care settings that have health and assisted living services.

How to book the 4th dose

They can do so online through the province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking portal, or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

The province said appointments can also be made directly through local public health units that use their own booking systems.

Participating primary care settings, pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics are also places where appointments can be booked.

“Locations and timing for additional boosters may vary by public health unit based on local planning and considerations,” the province noted.

How long to wait until booking a 4th shot

The government said the fourth dose is recommended at a five-month interval after the third dose.

Ontario vaccination stats

The province said that as of Tuesday, more than 32 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario.

More than 92 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, with 91 per cent having received two.

Over 55 per cent have received a booster.

Of those in long-term care, 72 per cent have so far received a fourth dose.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Ontario is expanding eligibility for fourth doses of the #COVID19 vaccine! Starting April 7 at 8 a.m., individuals aged 60+ as well as First Nation, Inuit & Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18+ will be eligible to book. https://t.co/THDjGvVjLq pic.twitter.com/7D6xOeBTOf — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) April 6, 2022