Health

Ontario’s top doctor to provide COVID-19 update for 1st time since early March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2022 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination' COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination.

Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update today on COVID-19 and access to antiviral treatment in the province.

It will be the first such update from Dr. Kieran Moore since early March.

Wastewater surveillance suggests cases have been on the rise since mid- to late March.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said the latest wastewater data suggest daily cases are around 100,000 to 120,000.

Read more: Up to 120,000 daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario, science table director says

Dr. Peter Juni said last week it’s unclear how long this wave of the pandemic will last since limits on testing make it difficult to know how many people have been infected and have a bit of immunity.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 40 per cent last week from the previous one, though they dropped significantly over the weekend.

Last week, the province expanded eligibility for fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to those 60 and older, as well as Indigenous residents and adult members of their household.

Fourth doses were already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
