Hamilton, Ont. mayor Fred Eisenberger tests negative for coronavirus

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has tested negative for COVID-19, according to the city.

In a release on Monday, the office of the mayor said the testing was done “out of an abundance of caution” after Eisenberger experienced several symptoms on Thursday morning.

“The Mayor would like to thank everyone who sent well wishes over the past few days and would also like to remind the public that this virus is in our community and we must remain vigilant in maintaining physical distancing, practicing good hygiene such as handwashing and adhering to all public health recommendations,” said the release.

A media advisory issued on Thursday morning said he would be self-isolating at home until he received his results.

The mayor’s virtual town hall scheduled for Thursday evening on Cable 14 was cancelled as a precaution.

“I’m feeling fine and very relieved,” Eisenberger told Global News on Monday afternoon, “Not just for me, but through the eyes of people around me, obviously it was a moment of concern for all the things that might have to occur as a result of possibly testing positive.”

Eisenberger revealed that he took his test at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena drive-thru on Hester Street.

“Very grateful for the quick turnaround in terms of the testing and the good work of the drive-through testing center”, Eisenberger said.

The mayor’s office adds that staff and others who have come into contact with him recently are monitoring themselves for any symptoms and will take appropriate action as necessary.

Hamilton reports 11 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Hamilton, Ont., reported eleven new coronavirus cases since June 26, putting the city’s overall number of cases on Monday to 834 with 825 confirmed and nine probable, according to public health.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks and 17 COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 14 with Hamilton Health Sciences and three with St. Joseph’s hospital.

To date, 735 of the city’s known COVID-19 cases — 88 per cent — have been resolved.

There were no new reported deaths on the weekend, holding the total coronavirus-related deaths at 44. Thirty-four of the city’s deaths are connected to an institutional outbreak.

Niagara Region reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health officials reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday. The region has 753 total cases, with 27 of them active.

The region reported no new deaths, leaving the overall total at 61, with 50 tied to long-term care or retirement homes.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie).

Eighty-eight per cent (665) of Niagara’s cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the region sits at 445 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 217 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths.

Halton Region reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The region now has 833 cases, including 752 confirmed positive and 81 probable cases.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of June 29, with 12 the result of an outbreak at an institution.

Public health says 752 cases, or more than 90 per cent, have been resolved.

The region reported a new outbreak on Sunday at the Waterford long-term care home in Oakville. No further details were given in regards to who was affected. It’s the second outbreak at the home having come out of an outbreak that ended on April 12 following a positive test among a single patient.

The region now has four institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes including three in Burlington at Creek Way Village, CAMA Woodlands and Billings Court.

Eighty of Halton’s total cases are connected to residents or patients in an institution.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has 121 total confirmed cases as of June 29.

The county still has four deaths, with 115 total resolved cases.

There is one institutional outbreak at ​Telfer Place retirement residence after two staff members tested positive for the disease in mid-June.

