Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,332 people in hospital, 182 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend' Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend.

Ontario is reporting 1,332 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 182 in intensive care.

This is down by 34 for hospitalizations and a decrease of eight for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Wednesday, there were 1,074 hospitalizations with 168 in ICU. This is a 24 per cent and 8 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest breakdown for hospitalizations, 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 40 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: Assessing your risk in Canada’s 6th wave will be difficult. Here’s why

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,833 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,204,452.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,583 as 13 more virus-related deaths were added. Wednesday’s report indicated 11 deaths occurred within the last month and one death occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,159,671 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,339 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.9 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.9 per cent with 34.2 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 38,191 doses in the last day.

The government said 23,618 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 8,712 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 17.5 per cent, down from 18 per cent reported a week ago.

