Halifax police say 11-year-old girl struck by bullet in shooting

An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet last night, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Police say gunshots were reported Tuesday at 9:19 p.m. in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue in Halifax. Police say they found the young girl in a home where she was treated by EHS before being transported to hospital. The residence and an unoccupied parked vehicle were also struck.
“There is no suspect information at this time and we do not have any information to suggest the youth was targeted,” said Cst. John MacLeod, in a release Wednesday morning.
Police did not release a suspect description, but said there is no immediate threat to the public.
Parts of Federal Avenue remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. There will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.
