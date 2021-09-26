Menu

Crime

Two men wounded in north end Halifax shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2021 9:07 am
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police say two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the north end of the city. File/Global Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the north end of the city.

They say officers responded to the shots fired call in the area of Jarvis Lane and Barrington Street at around 2:12 a.m.

Investigators say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Multiple arrests made, tickets issued at rowdy Halifax street party

As for suspects, police say callers reported a dark sedan left the area at a high rate of speed.

No further information about the case was immediately released.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact them.

Halifax Regional Police tagHalifax crime tagHalifax Shooting tagJarvis Lane tagNorth End Halifax Shooting tagHalifax Jarvis lane tag

