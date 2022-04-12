Halifax council approves budget with $925.7M in municipal expenditures, 4.6% property tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax regional council approved a $1.1 billion 2022-23 municipal budget on Tuesday, which includes $925.7 million in total municipal expenditures, $180.2 million in provincial mandatory contributions and a $318.9-million capital plan.

The average residential and commercial property tax bill will increase by 4.6 per cent, the municipality said in a release.

This means the average single-family home tax bill will increase by $94 to $2,144, and the average commercial property tax bill will increase by $1,989 to $45,395.

Three per cent of the increase will go toward the Climate Action Tax, which will fund HalifACT, the municipality’s long-term climate action plan.

The tax will fund projects like electric vehicles and buses, net-zero buildings, the installation of electric vehicle chargers, and improving the resiliency of communities and infrastructure against climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining 1.6 per cent of the increase will go toward ongoing operations, public safety, maintenance and service improvements like the provincial road transfer. It will also go toward strategic capital investments, the release said.

As well, municipal tax-supported debt will “remain stable” at around $246 million this tax year. Debt servicing costs will be under five per cent of revenues, “well below” provincial guidelines for debt management, the release said.

“As our community and our economy continue to recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Council is looking to build on our success, as well as anticipate and act on future challenges, such as climate change,” said Mayor Mike Savage in the release.

Savage said the HalifACT climate change requires investment, but there will be “many paybacks” for the work done today.

“With every budget, our goal is to find a balance between managing tax rates to service our growing population, while investing in important initiatives to serve and improve life for our residents,” he said.

Residents can apply for property tax exemptions, rebates or deferrals through the municipality’s Property Tax Exemption and Deferral Program.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said the municipality’s population has “increased significantly” since 2015/16, and the municipality’s fiscal approach “must continue to adjust to both population growth and other financial realities.”

“That said, as the municipality’s overall fiscal position is still very strong, the municipality is well positioned to withstand economic pressures, such those resulting from the pandemic these past two years,” the release said.

Breakdown of key programs and capital projects

Halifax Transit

Electric Bus Procurement and Ragged Lake Transit Centre – $64 million

Final year of Moving Forward Together Plan implementation – $5 million

Active Transportation & Environment

Active Transportation – $4 million

Regional Centre All Ages & Abilities (AAA) Bikeways – $7 million

HalifACT Climate Action Plan – $10 million (2022/23 to 2025/26 $120 million)

Energy Efficiency Initiatives for Libraries and Recreation Centres – $4 million

Urban Forestry Plan implementation – $2 million

Transportation & Safety

Road Safety Improvement & Traffic Calming – $5 million

Enhanced Street Recapitalization program supporting new Levels of Service – $9 million (total Street Recapitalization is $41 million)

Transfer of provincial roads to the municipality from the Province of Nova Scotia – $8 million

Fire Fleet Expansion & Replacement – $5 million

Bedford West Road Oversizing – $3 million

Recreation & Community

Park Development/ Recapitalization – $8 million (growth initiatives increased by $2.5 million)

Halifax Common Pool Reconstruction – $8 million

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Recreation Centre Recapitalization – $4 million

Halifax North Memorial Library – $5 million

Non-profit tax rebate for affordable housing increase – $450,000

Burnside & City of Lakes Industrial Park expansion – $26 million