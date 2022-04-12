Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of 6 Street N.E. for reports of a shooting at approximately 3:45 p.m. There, they found a SUV with more than a dozen bullet holes parked in a school parking lot.
A CPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News no injuries have been reported at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
—More to come…
