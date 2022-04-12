Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 12, 2022 6:56 pm
Calgary police officers are investigating after reports of a drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers are investigating after reports of a drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. Jerry Favero/Global News

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of 6 Street N.E. for reports of a shooting at approximately 3:45 p.m. There, they found a SUV with more than a dozen bullet holes parked in a school parking lot.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News no injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

More to come…

