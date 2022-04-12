Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of 6 Street N.E. for reports of a shooting at approximately 3:45 p.m. There, they found a SUV with more than a dozen bullet holes parked in a school parking lot.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News no injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

—More to come…