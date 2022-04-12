B.C. woman suffers serious injuries after getting out of a moving vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital on April 10 after she was found lying in the 1700 block of Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

According to Abbotsford police, the woman exited a vehicle while it was in motion.

She suffered life-threatening injuries, police said and her current condition is unknown.

Upon investigation, police learned the woman was a passenger in a 2017 Grey Dodge pickup truck with an Alberta license plate before being injured.

It is not known what happened before the woman exited the vehicle and was found on the road.

Police have identified the truck driver as a 39-year-old man. Both the driver and the truck passenger are known to each other.

The major crime unit of the Abbotsford Police Department has taken over the investigation and is in the preliminary stages, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the truck’s movements or information about this incident to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.